COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Marching Band has selected its drum majors for the upcoming season.

Austin Bowman and Dalton Cararo were the head drum major and assistant drum major respectively last year, and on Saturday, they reclaimed their titles at tryouts.

Throughout the tryouts at Lincoln Tower Field, candidates had to perform several entrances and movements across the field, along with a series of high tosses and solo twirling.

After being judged by band staff and former drum majors, the competition was narrowed down to Bowman and Cararo who once again scored the highest of all candidates.

Now that their routines are finished, both men said they’re eager to get back onto the field and lead their fellow band members once again.

“I got it for a second year, and that’s all you can do,” Bowman said. “So now I just got to enjoy the ride, give back as much as I can to the band, and to the fans, and just enjoy what I have left.”

“This is where I want to be, and it’s just, hopefully in the video you guys can see I was having the time of my life, and it’s just awesome!” Cararo said.

This is the first time the band has had the same two drum majors in the same roles since 2018.

Tryouts for the band’s remaining members will be held in August.