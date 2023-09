COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band paid tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month with Saturday’s halftime show titled “El Matador!”

Joined by the in-demand Boston Brass, The Best Damn Band In The Land performed “Malagueña,” “The Tiger of San Pedro,” and other songs penned by Hispanic artists.

