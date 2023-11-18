COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The King of Rock n’ Roll took center stage during Saturday’s Ohio State halftime show as the OSU Marching Band paid tribute to Elvis Presley.

Performing some of Elvis’ timeless classics like “Jailhouse Rock,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” and “Viva Las Vegas,” The Best Damn Band In The Land made sure the Buckeye faithful were “All Shook Up” for the second half as Ohio State faced Minnesota.

The performance was the last home game for the band.

