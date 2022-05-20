COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – The Ohio State University Marching Band had an exclusive invite to a screening of the new “Top Gun: Maverick” movie Friday at the Wexner Center for the Arts.

The invite was sent to the band by Top Gun star Tom Cruise himself. They received the letter in December as they were practicing for their Rose Bowl Performance.

“The Top Gun tribute was fantastic. What a phenomenal performance – thank you,” Cruise said. “I’d love for you all to be my guests for my special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this spring.”

Around 200 members attended the screening Friday wearing T-shirts and bandanas also provided by Cruise and Paramount Pictures.

Band member Katie Reed said she was so excited for the premier and thankful for the opportunities Ohio State gives her.

“You get opportunities like this so frequently,” Reed said. “We’ve had our halftime shows watched in space, we get to travel to amazing places like the rose bowl and other football stadiums. It’s just honestly incredible.”

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ will be released to the general public Friday May 27.