COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State is ending its mask mandate effective Friday night, the university announced on Tuesday.

After 6 p.m., masks will become optional in most indoors spaces, including residence halls, dining facilities, classrooms, offices and the Ohio Union.

This announcement comes less than 24 hours after Columbus City Council voted unanimously to repeal the mandate requiring masks be worn in indoor public spaces. OSU announced its indoor mask mandate in August amidst the delta variant surge of COVID-19.

Masks will continue to be required at Wexner Medical Center and other clinical health-care settings such as COVID-19 testing sites, in child care centers and on public transportation.