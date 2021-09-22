Ohio State issues safety notice after student threatened near campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after a crime was reported near campus.

According to the safety notice, a student was walking off campus near Indianola and Woodruff avenues when a vehicle approached with multiple male suspects inside.

Police say the suspects began yelling to get the student’s attention, and one suspect in the backseat of the vehicle showed a gun and demanded the victim’s belongings.

However, the suspects drove away before taking any property, according to police.

No injuries were reported and police continue to investigate.