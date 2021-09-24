Ohio State issues safety notice after shots fired call reported near campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has issued a safety notice after gunshots were fired at a home near campus.

According to Columbus police officers were called to a home in the area of Tuller Street and Woodruff Avenue, around 1:19 a.m., Thursday, on the reports of someone shooting a gun.

Police say a group of males threatened to return after they were asked to leave while attempting to enter a house party at the above location.

A short while later, a black vehicle pulled up to the house and began firing several shots at the home before driving away.

No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.