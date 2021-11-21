COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University has issued a safety notice following an armed robbery of an off-campus pharmacy Sunday afternoon.

According to the alert, the CVS on the 1600 block of Neil Avenue was robbed at approximately 4:05 p.m.

The alert states a man entered the store holding a knife and asked an employee for money from the cash register.

The suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle traveling north on Neil Avenue and east on 11th Avenue.

No injures were reported in the robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ohio State University Police Division at 614-292-2121.

Surveillance photos of the suspect are below.



