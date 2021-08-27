Ohio State increases security measures following uptick in off-campus crime

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Officials with The Ohio State University say they’re stepping up safety measures due to an increase in off-campus crime.

President Kristina M. Johnson released a statement Friday about the school’s plans for safety enhancements.

“The frequency and severity of crime in the off-campus area is disturbing,” Johnson wrote. “We are taking multiple measures in our approach to keeping our students, faculty and staff safe.”

Johnson said she met this week with the new Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant to discuss safety strategies.

“Beginning this weekend, the university is adding light towers and cameras along pedestrian pathways,” Johnson wrote. “There will also be an increased security presence: our regular Community Crime Patrol as well as our student Campus Service Officers in marked security vehicles.”

Johnson also said OSU’s Department of Public Safety will coordinate additional resources in partnership with the city of Columbus.

“There will be added law enforcement patrolling our neighborhood streets,” Johnson wrote. “In the coming days, we will announce additional steps to combat crime in the University District, and I look forward to working together on solutions.”