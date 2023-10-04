COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University’s homecoming is back for its 111th celebration with several traditions and celebrations.

Friday night

Homecoming Parade : 6-7 p.m. at Woodruff Ave., College Rd., 12th Ave.

The parade will start at the West Stadium Lot by Ohio Stadium and will end at Ohio Union.

NPHC Step Show: 8:30-10:30 p.m. (1871 N High St.)

Tickets for general admission are $20, student tickets are $10. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Homecoming Court

Twenty students are on Ohio State’s Homecoming Court based on their qualities and involvement with the university. Out of the 20, two will be chosen and recognized at the pregame celebrations at the homecoming football game Saturday against Maryland.

Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins

Kickoff: noon

101st Homecoming game in the program’s history

