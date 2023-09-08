COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State will have its first home game of the season Saturday when Youngstown State comes to town. In addition to the Penguins, the hundreds of thousands of fans who will make their way to campus and Ohio Stadium will encounter some traffic and parking changes.

Construction

CLOSED: Cannon Dr. is closed at John Herrick Dr. There will not be any northbound traffic on Cannon Drive from John Herrick Drive past Lincoln and Morrill towers to the West Stadium and South Fieldhouse parking lots.

Detour: Woody Hayes Dr.

Note: Construction fencing is in place along the northwestern portion of the West Stadium parking lot, limiting the grassy area for tailgating.

Reroute: The Olentangy Trail will be rerouted east around Ohio Stadium to Tuttle Park Place

High St. to Woodruff Ave. driving west toward the stadium is the best way to get to permit lots on the east side of the stadium: East Stadium lot, the Tuttle and Northwest garages

Fans who do not have parking permits are encouraged to park in the Buckeye Lots, West Campus or High St. garages.

All football parking lots and garages open at 5 a.m.

Price: $25 and $30 (no cash accepted, credit cards only)

Pre-purchased parking permits can be accessed on the Ohio State Buckeyes App alongside game tickets to be scanned upon garage entry.

A free shuttle will run from from six hours prior to kickoff until one hour after the game ends from the Mount Hall loop on west campus to Coffey Road Park on the western side of the Olentangy River near the edge of the Woody Hayes Bridge where fans can walk across the bridge toward Ohio Stadium.

The bike corral will be relocated to the north side of Woody Hayes Dr. near the bridge.

COTA services

COTA’s transit services will operate every 15-30 minutes on most lines around Ohio Stadium.

Line 1: Kenny/Livingston

Line 2: E. Main/N. High

Line 8: Karl/ S. High/ Parsons

Line 22: OSU/Rickenbacker

Line 31: Hudson

Line 102: Polaris Pkwy/ N. High

COTA fares are $2 for adults, $1 for children under 12. Kids 5 and under are free.

Services will be offered all morning and afternoon to get fans to and from the game.

Bag policy

There is a no bag policy at Ohio Stadium.

Small bags will be permitted.

No larger than 5x8x1 inches and medical equipment or childcare needs can be in a bag no bigger than 14x14x4 inches.

Ticket office

Opens three hours prior to kickoff near Gate 5.

Located on the Northwest corner of Ohio Stadium

Skull Session

Doors open four hours prior to kickoff at St. John Arena

Skull Session begins approximately two hours and twenty minutes prior to kickoff.

There are no tickets, all seats are general admission and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Gates to Ohio Stadium opens to fans at 10 a.m. and kickoff is set for noon.

For additional information, click here.