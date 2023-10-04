COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After about two years on the job, Ohio State University’s executive vice president and provost is heading to another university.

Melissa Gilliam. (Courtesy Photo/Ohio State University)

Ohio State’s chief academic officer, Melissa Gilliam, will resign at the end of the year to serve as the next president of Boston University, Ohio State announced Wednesday.

“I am excited to join the community of students, faculty and staff at Boston University, and I am grateful to everyone at Ohio State who worked with the Office of Academic Affairs to advance this institution’s academic mission,” Gilliam said in a news release.

Gilliam joined Ohio State in the fall of 2021 to lead the university’s Office of Academic Affairs and develop programs and offices to support student and faculty recruitment. During her brief tenure, she created multiple offices and programs, including the Office of Faculty Affairs and the Provost’s Early Career Scholars program, which aims to identify “high-caliber” faculty recruits.

She will assume the presidency at Boston University on Jan. 1.