COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With athletics set to pick up again at the Ohio State University, the school has announced that due to the spread of COVID-19, concession stands will be closed at all upcoming sporting events.

In an announcement made Tuesday, the Ohio State Department of Athletics said the closure will begin immediately, adding that water will be available for attendees.

OSU is also prohibiting fans from bringing outside food and drinks.

In addition, the athletic department is encouraging all attendees to wear surgical-grade masks or to double mask if wearing a cloth mask.

“The university and the Department of Athletics encourage individuals to get vaccinated, boostered, and to continue safety protocols,” the school said in the statement. “Vaccination and booster shots, in combination with mask-wearing, proactive testing, washing hands, and other health measures, can dramatically reduce the risk of serious illness.”

After missing several games in the last month, athletic events are set to resume at the school starting this Thursday with the women’s basketball game against Illinois.