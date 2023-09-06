COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio State University has issued a public safety notice after an alleged armed robbery occurred on campus early Wednesday morning.

Ohio State police said that at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, an OSU student was walking near a residence hall in the 230 block of West 10th Avenue. The male student was reportedly approached by a light-colored four-door sedan with four individuals inside.

OSUPD said two of the individuals got out of the vehicle, approached the student, and demanded his items at gunpoint. The student handed over his computer and cell phone.

The victim said the suspects fled the scene eastbound, away from campus. No one was injured in the incident.

Campus police said the suspects are believed to be in their teens or early 20s and the vehicle may have been a stolen gray, silver, or white sedan. The Ohio State University Police Division is asking that anyone with information related to this crime should call 614-292-2121.