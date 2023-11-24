COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Best Damn Band in the Land deserves the best seats in the land at any game. But on Saturday, you may notice our band will be in the worst band seats in the land way up high in the Big House.

Traditionally, the band is on the field close to the players and fans so everyone can hear them. But for the second away game in a row in the Ohio State-Michigan football series, it has been relocated to the nosebleeds.

But don’t worry, they are not going to let this so-called “power move” knock them off their game.

“I can see why us being in the nosebleeds wouldn’t make people happy,” Jake Blevins said.

This placement caused a stir among Buckeyes fans in 2021.

NBC4 met Blevins and Zach Demesa, both seniors, at their final practice before heading north. They are the two band members with the honor of dotting the i in script Ohio on Saturday.

Both were at the game in 2021 and say nothing will take their eye off the prize.

“Whether we’re in the nosebleeds, whether we’re down low, they can put us anywhere. We’re excited to cheer on our Buckeyes,” Demesa said.

In fact, they say the joke is on That Team Up North.

“We just all have to stand up and sometimes we can’t see. When we’re up in the nosebleeds, we got a good view of the game,” Demesa said.

Sophomore drum major Clayton Callender said their goal is to prove why they have their name.

“It’s just going out there, doing your job, not really focusing on the outside noise,” Callender said.

He said not to fear, there will be no missing the best damn band in the land.

“They’re going to play loud. Make sure everyone can hear us over the boos and all that. Like they’re the whole band is very prepared. We prepared for this moment all season,” Callender said.

Some of the band members think this move has a lot to do with safety because they did say it got a little cramped down there.

The Ohio State Marching Band left for Ann Arbor on Friday afternoon.