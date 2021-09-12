Ohio State apologizes to fans for ‘technical issue’

Ohio State University

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Things didn’t go as smoothly as The Ohio State Department of Athletics would have liked Saturday, not counting the game loss to Oregon.

The apology is for a technical issue that happened when the university implemented digital tickets and parking passes for the first time.

The Ohio State Department of Athletics thanks the 100,482 fans who attended the season opener today against Oregon. Today was a landmark day, with digital tickets and mobile parking passes. We want to apologize to those who experienced delays entering the stadium that were caused by a number of reasons, including a technical issue with wifi and learning curves with new technologies and new systems. We did reach a point where we allowed fans in line to bypass the scanner and show their tickets to gain entry.  

OSU Department of Athletics

“We will learn from today, make improvements and we anticipate next week will be better,” the statement concluded.

