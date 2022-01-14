COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University is dedicating an entire residence hall to isolate students who have tested positive for COVID-19 as part of revised quarantine and isolation guidelines announced Friday.

The school said the guidelines follow revised protocols from national, state and local public health guidance and are listed below.

Isolation

Students who test positive will be ordered to isolate for five days and required to complete a rapid antigen test on the fifth day.

If the results are negative on day 5 and symptoms are resolving, the student should: Upload their results to go.osu.edu/selfreporttest and Complete a wellness check to assess when they may return to their residence hall.

Students must complete both the wellness check and report their results at the same time on the morning of day 5 so they can receive confirmation from the contact tracing team to return to their room on day 6.

Students who are positive on day 5 will need to complete the full 10-day isolation period. The maximum amount of time most students will be in isolation is 10 days, unless they have symptoms that are not resolving.

To return to their room, classes and other in-person activities, students must have a release from isolation letter.

In addition to an entire residence hall that has been dedicated to isolation for another academic year, the university has also worked with nearby hotels to expand available spaces.

Additionally, students who live on campus in single rooms with a private, in-room bathroom will be able to isolate in their regularly assigned rooms. Food and drink deliveries will be made directly to each student’s door.

Upon leaving physical isolation, the student will be required to wear a well-fitting mask in every environment, including at home in a shared living space, for an additional five days. For activities like brushing teeth, showering or eating, masks should be replaced as soon as possible. If someone continues to have a fever, they must complete the full 10-day isolation.

Identified close contacts and quarantine

Automatic close contact notifications will be emailed to the roommates of students in university housing who test positive.

Residential students who are automatically notified as a close contact of a positive roommate, and off-campus students who learn they are a close contact of a positive case, should facilitate their own quarantine according to their vaccination status.

Residential students who receive an automatic close contact notice and are required to quarantine may, as necessary, be able to quarantine in their current room and must mask at all times (they are welcome to go home or to quarantine in another off-campus location). To allow for daily access to fresh air, students in quarantine will be able to leave their room fully masked to pick up food from a dining facility near their residence hall. All students identified as a close contact should complete the wellness check daily.

If asymptomatic, students should schedule a test at Jesse Owens North via MyChart as soon as possible.

If symptom free and they have completed the wellness check daily, students will receive a release from quarantine letter to return to in-person activities.

Upon leaving quarantine, the student will be required to wear a well-fitting mask in every environment, including at home in a shared living space, for an additional five days. For activities like brushing teeth, showering or eating, masks should be replaced as soon as possible.