COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Students at The Ohio State University will soon have a comprehensive look at crimes that occur off campus.

Beginning on Friday, the university will adopt the virtual Community Crime Map — composed of data from the Columbus Division of Police — as its primary way to relay off-campus crime reports to students and staff, the university announced Thursday.

Following feedback from students, staff and parents, the new crime map tool will replace the current Neighborhood Safety Notice email system and allow users to access crime statistics in a visual, map-based format, according to the university.

Using the map, which covers a one-mile radius across campus, users can sign up for crime alerts, filter by crime categories and enter a personal home address for tailored alerts, the university said.

“Your safety is our top priority,” Ohio State Director of Public Safety Monica Moll said. “We will continue to engage with students, faculty and staff to enhance the university’s safety resources, including the ways in which we share information with our Buckeye community.”

Although on-campus crimes will not be displayed on the map, users can access on-campus crime data through the Ohio State University Police Division’s daily crime log.