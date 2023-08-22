COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new president of Ohio State University will have an impact on more than just the students at the university.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce said it’s excited to build a relationship on behalf of the business community with new president Ted Carter, saying Carter is a non-traditional pick to lead the university.

“I appreciate a nontraditional pick because Ohio State is really a big institution,” Ohio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Stivers said. “It’s not just a university. It’s a university with a giant hospital system. It’s a university with a lot of research and a lot of innovation. It’s a university that does so much in the community.”

Stivers said Carter’s experience in the military will help him in the role.

“It’s great to have somebody who really understands leadership, because, you know, that role leading a giant academic institution is so important for this community,” he said. “Ohio State really defines Columbus and is one of our competitive advantages.”

The chamber wants to increase opportunities for OSU students to work with Ohio businesses before graduation, especially with companies like Intel expanding into central Ohio.

“I want to talk to him about how important the Ohio State University is as a workforce development institution and I want to talk to him about how we can keep more Ohio State University graduates in Ohio,” Stivers said.

The chamber isn’t the only one looking forward to building a relationship.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a statement about the new OSU president:

“Congratulations and welcome to President Ted Carter of the University of Nebraska, who will be taking the helm as the next president of The Ohio State University. He possesses a spirit of service and a keen intellect, qualities that will serve him well as he hits the ground running in Buckeye Nation. I look forward to partnering with him and his administration to continue leveraging programs and research that further strengthen quality of life in neighborhoods all across Columbus.”

Carter is scheduled to begin at Ohio State on Jan. 1, 2024.