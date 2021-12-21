COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University students will be returning to campus for the spring semester.

According to a spokesperson with the university there are no plans, at this time, to have students move to virtual learning, despite the increase of COVID-19 cases in the state.

“As always, we will adjust our health and safety protocols as needed based on the latest scientific evidence and public health guidance. Please keep in mind that 92.5% of Ohio State students, faculty and staff are vaccinated,” the spokesperson stated.

Otterbein University also announced it would not being going virtual, as it follows guidelines from Franklin County Public Health, the Ohio Department of Health, and OhioHealth.

COVID-19 cases in the state have been increasing again, with the daily average at more than 8,000.

Another Big Ten school, the University of Illinois, announced its students will be moving to virtual learning for the first week of spring semester.