New on-street parking plan promises convenience, simplicity around Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Parking around The Ohio State University campus may get easier now that the city of Columbus is introducing a new University District Parking Plan.

According to the Department of Public Service, the plan “will be implemented to modernize and simplify permit parking, add paid parking spaces and adjust meter rates to better manage on-street parking access and availability in The Ohio State University campus area.”

Some highlights of the plan:

Virtual permitting technology

ParkColumbus mobile app payment option

Consolidation of permit parking area restrictions

Parking space expansion

The Division of Parking Services reports the plan was developed with input from residents, students, and local businesses.

Residents can begin to purchase new permits on Monday, July 12, at www.parkcolumbus.com, or by visiting Parking Services at 2700 Impound Lot Road, Columbus.

The new plan goes into effect August 9.

“Parking Services will monitor and evaluate how the new rate structure is performing in the first six months of implementation and consider adjustments if needed to be responsive to the community and parking demand,” said Robert Ferrin, assistant director of the Division of Parking Services.

More information about zone details, and how to purchase and manage parking permits is available on the city of Columbus website.