COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More than 12,000 students took the next step in their lives after receiving their degrees from Ohio State University during the spring 2023 commencement Sunday.

Outgoing university president Dr. Kristina Johnson presided over the ceremony, and best-selling author and public interest attorney Bryan Stevenson delivered the commencement address.

The university estimates more than 50,000 people attended Sunday’s ceremony, and 12,493 degrees and certificates were handed out.