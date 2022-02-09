COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University said a new wave of more diverse nurses and doctors is on the way.

Last year, the university’s College of Medicine saw a record 8,200 applicants, up 1,000 from the previous year.

Twenty-six percent of the first-year class comes from under-represented communities, a four percent increase.

The school’s associate dean of admissions said it’s important for the students to reflect the diversity of the communities they come from.

By having more diverse doctors, she said, patients will have more options and, ultimately, better care.

“Students that come from underserved areas and underserved backgrounds tend to go practice in those areas,” said Dr. Demicha Rankin, the associate dean of admissions for the college of medicine. “Similarly, those students who come from rural upbringings, they go to medical school, often go back to rural areas to practice, both of which have a high need for physicians.”

The university also offer an MD Camp in the summer for underrepresented high school students interested in becoming doctors.