COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University police is looking for a man who snuck into the women’s restroom of a residence hall Thursday afternoon.

According to an Ohio State safety notice, a man unaffiliated with the university followed students swiping into Scott House at 12:13 p.m. Thursday, where he walked into a women’s restroom. A student taking a shower said he knocked on the shower stall door, waving at her to follow him into another stall.

The student immediately left the restroom and is unharmed, police said. Images of the suspect from surveillance video are below.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio State University Police) (Courtesy Photo/Ohio State University Police)

Police believe the man is a suspect in other “related crimes” off campus. An arrest warrant has been issued for burglary, and both Ohio State police and Columbus police are looking for him.

Ohio State police ask anyone with information to call 614-292-2121.