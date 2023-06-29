Ohio State Division of Police are searching for a man accused of stealing motorcycles and scooters. (Courtesy/OSUPD)

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – Ohio State University police have identified a crime trend involving a series of thefts throughout the campus area.

Over the last month, between May 30 and June 29, OSUPD have identified a suspect believed to have committed three thefts of motor vehicles, specifically motorcycles or scooters, parked in campus garages.

The first theft occurred on May 30 at 3:47 p.m. inside the Neil Avenue garage, the second on June 16 at 8:44 a.m. at the Lane Avenue garage, and the third Thursday at 3:40 a.m. Garage surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect from the first two alleged thefts.

The OSU Department of Safety issued a notice of the recent trend with the hopes of sharing information “so that the campus community can remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to police, who are actively investigating.”

OSUPD asks that anyone with information related to these crimes should call University Police by calling 614-292-2121.