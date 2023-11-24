COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — You wouldn’t normally find something with Michigan colors on Ohio State’s campus, but the Veterinary Medical Center made just one exception for a maize and blue fire hydrant that dogs can use to relieve themselves.

Rustin Moore, dean of the vet center, said he had seen some Michigan fire hydrants at other Ohio veterinary offices and thought it would be fun to bring that to OSU’s campus.

The hydrant went in in 2015, and dogs have been using it each day ever since.

Moore said he thinks life is too serious sometimes, so the fire hydrant was a way to make people laugh.

“In our veterinary profession, our people deal with a lot of sadness in dealing with the animals and the people. That can be stressful and create anxiety and this was just really a way to lighten the mood and completely not meant in any derogatory way at all,” said Moore.

He said some Michigan fans have even chuckled at the hydrant.

“It’s such an intense rivalry and it’s just something to help everybody have fun and laugh. The fact that it’s a fire hydrant and dogs happen to like fire hydrants it’s even better,” said Moore.

Moore said the maize and blue fire hydrant is not meant in a derogatory way toward Michigan, it’s to bring smiles to faces at the vet center.