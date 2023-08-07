COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Another concert in Columbus has been added to the late Summer schedule and will take place on Ohio State’s campus.

Eight-time Grammy nominated musician and award-nominated actress Janelle Monae announced she will be performing in central Ohio on Sept. 15 at the Mershon Auditorium in the Wexner Center for the Arts. The concert is part of Monae’s “The Age of Pleasure Tour” with the Columbus show among a handful of added shows announced Monday.

Presale tickets for the Columbus concert go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. with the general sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. For ticket information, click here.

In addition to Monae’s show in Columbus, she will be performing in Indianapolis (Sept. 10), St. Louis (Sept. 13), and Chicago (Sept. 14). Monae has no other Ohio shows scheduled.

The 37-year-old from Kansas City just released her “Age of Pleasure” album this year, her fourth in her discography. Her last album, “Dirty Computer”, was nominated for the Grammy for album of the year. Monae has also acted in multiple acclaimed films including “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight”