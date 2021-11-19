COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University will be holding the investiture for Kristina Johnson during a ceremony, Friday.

A release from OSU says the investiture will celebrate the school’s progress toward greater excellence in academics, research and creative expression, entrepreneurship and partnership, and service to the state of Ohio, the nation and the world, with Johnson as the 16th president.

The investiture will feature musical selections, a processional, an invocation, greetings from several university and community groups, oath of office, presidential address, singing of “Carmen Ohio” and the recessional.

Marchers in the procession, which will feature delegates from other colleges and universities, as well as trustees, university faculty and leadership, will wear the academic regalia of their own institution.

“The investiture of a president is a significant milestone in the life of a university – and one of the oldest and most treasured traditions in academia,” the release states.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m., Friday.