Head of Ohio State University’s medical wing to step down

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The head of Ohio State University’s medical wing will be stepping down from his position next month.

The school announced Wednesday that Dr. Harold L. Paz will be leaving his positions as executive vice president and chancellor for health affairs at Ohio State as well as chief executive officer of the Wexner Medical Center on Oct. 3.

Paz is leaving OSU to become executive vice president for health sciences at Stony Brook University.

“During his tenure at Ohio State, he has played a key role in providing Ohioans with greater access to high-quality, specialized care; supporting medical research; educating and training the next generation of health care professionals; and driving growth through new outpatient care facilities and our planned inpatient hospital on the Columbus campus,” the university wrote in a press release.

Information on an interim leader as well as the national search for Paz’s replacement will be shared soon, the university said.