COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Incoming students to Ohio State University’s College of Medicine participated in the White Coat Ceremony Monday, an annual rite of passage for the incoming class.

More than 7,000 applications were submitted to the college this year, but only 209 get a spot.

The ceremony included words of wisdom for College of Medicine leaders, reciting the medical oath, and, of course, being given their white coats.

This year’s class features almost 10% of first-generation medical students and represents more than 25 states.

For incoming student Christopher Haritos, Tuesday is a full-circle moment.

“Being born and raised, born at Riverside, going to Hilliard Davidson High School, going to OSU for undergrad, and going to OSU for medical school, it feels good to be able to serve the community that made me me,” he said. “And just to give back to the people who made me who I am. I’m really appreciative of it.”

Students will take part in orientation for the rest of the week, with classes beginning Monday.