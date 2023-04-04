COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Ohio State and NFL player is facing domestic violence charges Tuesday from an altercation the day before, which then revealed details about another incident.

Dublin police went around 5:30 p.m. Monday to a reported domestic violence incident in the 6100 block of Kendall Ridge Loop, according to Franklin County Municipal Court documents. There, officers found Darron Lee, 28, and a woman who accused him of assaulting her and another person on separate occasions.

The victim told police that when the woman approached Lee in a bedroom and asked him to leave, he became upset and began yelling. Lee then threw her against the wall and then to the ground, according to the criminal complaint document.

While she was on the ground, Lee punched the victim repeatedly around eight or nine times, then pulled her hair while over top of her. Officers added in the complaint document that two other women who were at the residence came upstairs to the victim’s aid. The pair pulled Lee off of the victim before she ran to her car and called officers to the home.

After being placed in handcuffs, Lee told officers that there was an altercation but that the victim punched him in the face and that he never threw anything or put his hands on her neck.

During police interviews in the aftermath, the victim also told investigators of a previous incident, accusing Lee of assaulting another woman. Police learned that on Oct. 17, 2022, Lee allegedly assaulted a second victim and threatened to kill her. Lee began choking her and threw a cell phone off a wall, which struck the victim and made her ear bleed.

He then reportedly followed the victim and picked her up by the neck and threw her to the ground. The woman was able to break free and leave the residence.

Police later established probable cause for the second accusation after two witnesses signed written statements, provided photographs of the injuries in question and of the broken cell phone, and a journal entry made by the second victim on October 18.

Monday’s victim was treated for swelling injuries to her cheek and head at Dublin Methodist Hospital.

Lee, who lists his home address in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was arrested after Monday’s incident and charged with two counts of domestic violence and assault. He was issued two, $20,000 bonds, ordered yo stay away from the victims and not to leave Ohio. The court also granted protection orders for both victims against Lee.

Lee was a two-year starter at Ohio State, totaling 146 tackles (89 solo), with 11 sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries. He was named defensive MVP of the 2015 Sugar Bowl, a 42-35 victory over Alabama, as part of the Buckeyes’ 2014 national championship run.

He was drafted in the first round by the New York Jets. He played three seasons with New York before being traded to the Kansas City, where he helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

Lee also played for the Buffalo Bills in 2020 and was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, but was released on August 30 of that year. Lee was suspended twice for for games each, once in 2018 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and again in 2020 for undisclosed reasons.