COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Franklin County jury on Thursday found two former Ohio State University football players not guilty of kidnapping and raping a 19-year-old woman in 2020.

On the fourth day of their trial, Amir Riep, 24, and Jahsen Wint, 24 were acquitted on all counts three years after being accused of sexually assaulting the victim in their off-campus apartment on Feb. 4, 2020, and later forcing her to state on camera that she consented, according to records from the Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

“The jury learned what we’ve known for three years — Amir is absolutely innocent of these accusations,” said Riep’s defense attorney Dan Sabol. “We are grateful for our jury, and Amir is thankful to be finally vindicated.”

About a week after being accused, Riep and Wint turned themselves in to Columbus police. Ohio State football coach Ryan Day dismissed Riep, a cornerback, and Wint, a junior safety, from the team shortly afterward.

Both players contended their innocence since pleading not guilty to two charges of rape and one charge of kidnapping in March 2020. On Wednesday, the woman who accused Riep and Wint of sexual assault told the jury about her account of events on Feb. 4, 2020.