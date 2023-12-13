COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a six-day trial, a federal jury awarded $900,000 in a retaliation lawsuit filed against Ohio State University and the former dean of OSU’s College of Dentistry, Patrick Lloyd.

Dr. Tiffany Kessling is a dentist who specializes in providing care for cancer patients who need dental procedures ahead of receiving radiation treatment.

She accused the university and the dean of retaliation and harassment after she took part in a misconduct investigation involving a senior faculty member. Kessling said she witnessed that faculty member harassing nurses, and having erratic and even violent behavior and believed she needed to speak up.

That touched off retaliation against her. It took the jury 90 minutes to find in Kessling’s favor.

“It’s been like climbing a mountain and I’m, I’m very happy about the outcome, but I hope that the outcome deters OSU and Dean Lloyd from doing this to people in the future,” Kessling said. “And maybe it’ll provide a little reassurance to those people that feel like they should speak up but are afraid to do that. It is possible. You know, if you say something, you know, it’s better to say something than to stand by and watch things happen. That shouldn’t happen. So they need to do better.

“I considered the greatest honor of my life that I get to represent people stand up,” she added. “It’s hard to do. and it’s a long fight and it’s a hard fight, but we do win. And, and every time we have the victory, it really helps people, I think.”

Kessling said she was forced to leave Ohio State and the cancer treatment practice she believed to be her life’s work.

A spokesperson for Ohio State said the university is evaluating the decision and will have no further comment.