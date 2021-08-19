‘Food robots’ ensure Ohio State students never have to leave their dorms

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Students at The Ohio State University now have robots at their beck and call whenever they’re feeling peckish.

GrubHub has teamed up with Russian-Dutch company Yandex on rolling bots that deliver food straight to campus.

Ohio State is the first campus to test autonomous vehicles because the school is “the highest mobile ordering campus in the country,” according to OSU’s Director of Student Life Dining. “Last year, 98% of our food delivery came from mobile devices.”

Students can talk to the intelligent rovers, but the machines don’t talk back — yet.

“There are plans eventually for the rovers to talk back,” according to the companies.