COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The winners of the final Buckeye Booster Drawing will be announced this week.



Earlier this year, the Ohio State University announced the program in which 100 students, staff, and faculty members would be selected weekly after receiving their COVID-19 booster shots and reporting that they had done so.



Chris Booker, a university spokesperson, said 700 winners have received the $100 cash gifts cards that have already been awarded. He also said more than 26,000 members of the university community have participated in the program.

“Anything we can do to raise awareness about the COVID vaccine and the booster vaccinations is important for our campus community,” Booker said.



The final 100 winners, which will be made up of 50 Ohio State students and 50 employees, will be announced this Thursday.



The deadline to register for the final drawing has passed, but Booker said the university still encourages those who are eligible to get their booster shots.