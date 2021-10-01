COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Crime dropped in 2020 on the Ohio State University campus, according to a report out Friday, which the school said reflected a reduced campus population.

But the number of rapes reported in 2020 remains high in comparison with other crimes.

“Last year was unique in that our campus population was reduced and most in-person events were canceled,” said Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt of The Ohio State University Police Division (OSUPD) in a media release.

Most crime categories on or near the Columbus campus showed a significant decrease in 2020, as the university stopped in-person classes and sent students to remote or hybrid learning situations as a pandemic precaution.

In 2020, there were 134 rapes reported on campus: 100 of those in residence facilities and 34 elsewhere on campus. There were 11 rapes reported to OSU police as taking place off-campus, and 2 on public property.

In 2019, reported rapes were lower. In residence facilities, 104 rapes were reported on-campus and an additional 14 off-campus.

These statistics do not reflect rapes reported for 2019 or 2020 in regards to for Ohio State physician Richard Strauss.

In 2020 on the Columbus campus, there were two reports of arson, 36 of burglary, no murders, nine on-campus burglaries, three burglaries off-campus, and one burglary on public property. There were four robberies, three not on campus, and two on public property for a total of 9 robberies.

