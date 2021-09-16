Conflict of interest charged for judge in Dr. Richard Strauss case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Attorneys for some of the victims in the Richard Strauss sex abuse scandal have filed a motion in federal court asking Judge Michael Watson to recuse himself and for the case to be moved to Cincinnati.

The attorneys say Watson has a conflict of interest that calls into question his ability to be impartial. The case involves a former Ohio State University team doctor who is said to have sexually abused hundreds of student-athletes. Strauss died in 2005.

Watson said at the outset of the case, nearly three years ago, that he is a part-time law professor at Ohio State. But it was revealed just last week that his wife has a licensing agreement with the university and that her flag business sold Ohio State about $16,000 worth of merchandise.

There are more than 300 active plaintiffs and not all of them have asked for recusal.

Investigators hired by Ohio State found that Strauss sexually abused hundreds of students and that university officials were aware of his actions.