COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a month of being closed, concession stands at Ohio State University events will reopen later this week.

Starting Feb. 3 for the men’s basketball game against Iowa, the concession stands at the Schottenstein Center will reopen.

The university announced on Jan. 4 that due to the spread of COVID-19, it was closing the stands.

OSU is encouraging, but not requiring, all attendees to wear face masks when attending events.

For the concession stand guidelines as well as other changes the university announced, click here.