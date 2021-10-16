COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police said tips from the community have led to the identification of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault near the Ohio State University campus earlier this month.

According to a tweet on the department’s account, police said they have identified the suspect and will be filing charges.

*UPDATE 10/16/21: Thanks to your tips this suspect has been identified. Charges are forthcoming. -Det. Klein https://t.co/usM7gEAkcG — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) October 16, 2021

Columbus police said an Ohio State student was pushed down a flight of stairs at an off-campus apartment at approximately 11: 45 p.m. on Oct. 1 in the area of East 14th Avenue and Indianola Avenue.

Officers were told that the suspect trespassed into the apartment, began verbally fighting, then shoved the student down a flight of stairs.







While Columbus police said they have identified the suspect, they did not release the suspect’s name.

The victim was injured during the incident but CPD did not give details.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-1434 or Detective Klein at kklein@columbuspolice.org.