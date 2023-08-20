COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an exciting time to be an Ohio State Buckeye, but an even more exciting time for businesses near campus that rely heavily on the tens of thousands of students and their families.

At College Traditions on West Lane Avenue, there’s no tradition quite like move-in week. Owner Kelly Dawes said it’s a bit of a struggle getting through the slow summer months, but the store, just a stone’s throw away from the ‘Shoe, was packed with customers all week.

“We’re up, I would say, 80% from normal weeks, and hopefully that’s going to just keep on rolling because only a couple weeks ‘til kickoff,” Dawes said.

Not far away, at Buckeye Donuts on High Street, the family-owned business gets rejuvenated this time of year. It’s been a campus staple for 54 years, serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and doughnuts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Buckeye Donuts’ Pete Barouxis has seen thousands of eager students move in and out, and every year, that means business is booming.

“People are moving out, people are moving in,” Barouxis said. “There are U-Haul trucks everywhere, there’s furniture everywhere. There’s a lot of energy, a lot more people. You have family, parents, and relatives along with them. So, it gets really, really busy.”

Both businesses have been serving Buckeye faithful for decades and said they can’t wait for football season to bring even more Buckeyes to campus. The first Ohio State home football game will take place on Sept. 9, one week after the Buckeyes open the season with an away game.