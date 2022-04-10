COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio State University fans continue their outpouring of love and support for Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium.

The 24-year-old former Buckeye quarterback died Saturday after getting hit by a dump truck in south Florida while trying to cross an interstate near the Fort Lauderdale airport just before 7 a.m.

Police said Haskins’ death is an open traffic homicide investigation and said no further information will be released until the investigation is closed.

Fans at the Shoe said they’re still in shock and disbelief at Haskins’ death, saying they can’t believe he’s gone.

However, the memories he made at Ohio Stadium and throughout the university community will never be forgotten.

Dozens of Buckeye fans paid their respects and reflected on Haskins’ legacy at the Shoe Sunday.

Many said they’ll miss not only his style of play, but his personality as well.

“The talent that he had and stuff like that, what he brought to this school and, like, the standard that he kind of created since he left,” said Buckeye fan Von Leach.

“Because he was good, you know what I’m saying,” said fan Anthony Page. “I was proud of him, and, you know, I just, it’s just so sad.”

Buckeyes head football coach Ryan Day plans a press conference Monday morning at 10 a.m. to answer questions and share memories of Haskins.