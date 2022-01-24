COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A $20,000 statue of Brutus Buckeye got knocked over after a car skidded into his stand outside College Traditions on Lane Avenue Sunday evening.

Brutus might be down, but he’s still smiling.

“So I received a phone call last night that someone hit our Brutus with their car,” said Kelly Dawes, an owner at College Traditions. “His legs are pretty badly injured. He’s fiberglass, so I’m not exactly sure what we’re going to do to fix him.”

Dawes said she can rule out a disgruntled fan. The woman who came into the store after hitting Brutus said she’d swerved to avoid another car and ran into the statue instead.

“With the icy conditions, and the weather the way it was, the fortunate thing is that no-one was hurt — except for little Brutus,” she said.

Brutus came to the store in 2008, part of the Brutus on Parade which was an initiative by Ohio State University to raise money for the William Oxley Thompson Memorial Library — known as Thompson Library today. College Traditions paid $20,000 for Brutus as part of the fundraiser.

Now Dawes is at a loss to find someone to repair Brutus. “I’m really not sure how we’re going to handle this, because there are only so many statues available at the time. This is kind of a sad day for us at College Traditions.”

If you know how to repair fiberglass — or your OSU department does and wants to take Brutus on as a project — contact Dawes at kdawes@collegetraditions.com.