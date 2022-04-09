DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Fresh off a national title win, the Ohio State women’s hockey team and the Columbus Blue Jackets took some time Saturday to inspire the next generation of female hockey players.

The event at OhioHealth Chiller Dublin hosted 120-first time hockey players for free through the Get Out and Learn Program.

Through Get Out And Learn, the Blue Jackets aim to remove barriers of entry to the sport. Saturday’s event was made up of two clinics with 60 participants each. Parents gathered around the glass to watch their little ones learn to skate, shoot and maybe even score.

“We’re really excited to introduce our daughter to some new sports kind of let her experience them on her own,” said Tommy Garland whose daughter took part in one of the clinics.

“To have these families see these girls who are 4, 5, and 6 years old alongside recent NCAA championship women’s hockey, it lets parents know there is a place for women in this sport,” said Andee Cochran, senior director of Fan Development and Community Programs with Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Get Out and Learn program offers children the opportunity to experience the excitement of hockey without the time commitment or the cost of purchasing equipment. It’s designed for 5- to 9-year-olds who have no prior hockey or skating experience, letting these on-ice clinics introduce hockey in a fun and safe environment.