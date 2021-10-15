COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Michigan game is weeks away, but Buckeyes fans can do something right now to help OSU beat That Team Up North and help save lives.

Ohio State has announced the kickoff of the 40th Annual Blood Battle on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Schottenstein Center, and appointments to donate are currently available.

This kickoff event will be the start of 51 blood drives in the campus area taking place over the duration of the competition, ending on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The university stated in a release that the historic Blood Battle “is a chance to save lives, beat the Wolverines off the field, and take back the Blood Battle trophy! All donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt.”

Notable facts about the Blood Battle and blood donation include:

Blood donated through Versiti Blood Center of Ohio benefits patients at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Every two seconds, someone needs lifesaving blood.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly followed and enforced.

The school with the most donated blood during the Battle wins the competition.

Recently, the American Red Cross made a public plea for donations asking donors of all blood types to give now and in the upcoming weeks to replenish dwindling life-saving reserves after the recent surge in COVID-19 caused blood donations to lag.