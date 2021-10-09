COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes have their bye week next week and Ohio State students have a break coming up as well as fall break starts Thursday.

However, the students do have some COVID-19 requirements to meet before then.

Students are required to take a COVID-19 test not only before fall break but after it as well.

The testing requirement applies to all Columbus campus students regardless of their vaccination status and regardless of if they intend to travel.

A university spokesperson said this is an easy way to help keep students, their families, and others safe going into and coming out of the break.

Several students and one parent said they support the testing requirement.

“I think at the end of the day that when the kids come back, I think we want to make sure everybody feels well, right, and that we don’t have any super spreader events and a quick test, if it helps keep everybody safe, I think it’s important,” said Stuart Swanson, parent of an OSU student.

Testing appointments are available at the Jesse Owens North Recreation Center.

This week also marks one of the deadlines for the university’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement, with students being required to have completed and reported their first dose or secured an exemption by Friday.

The deadline for the second dose is Nov. 15.

According to OSU, more than 82 percent of the campus community is vaccinated, a figure officials said they are confident will rise.