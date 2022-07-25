CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — A three-judge panel is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday morning from attorneys representing about 100 of the sexual assault victims of Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss, who are asking the court to allow their claims to go to trial.

District court judge Michael Watson dismissed the cases of the former students and athletes in September 2021.

In his ruling, Watson said the claims fell outside the statute of limitations, but attorneys will ask the appellate court to restore the cases, arguing that the university knew about the assaults, but denied it, lied about it, and covered up for a sexual predator.

The university has settled claims with nearly 300 victims for about $60 million.

Strauss abused students from 1978 to 1998 and died by suicide in 2005.