Another safety notice issued for OSU after an attempted armed robbery near campus

Ohio State University

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An attempted armed robbery near campus has caused the Ohio State University to issue another safety notice to students.  

Columbus police state that just before 2:30 a.m., Monday, a student was approached by two suspects while walking on N. High Street near Northwood Avenue. 

According to police, one of the suspects pointed a gun and demanded the victim’s property, before the student turned and ran.  

The suspects then ran from the area. No injuries were reported and no property was taken.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4545. 

