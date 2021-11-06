COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Thousands of Ohio State University students are taking part in an annual dance marathon known as BuckeyeThon to raise funds for children fighting cancer and other pediatric illnesses.

BuckeyeThon is the largest student-run philanthropy in the state of Ohio, and in the last two years, has raised more than $2 million.

However, organizers are hoping to break that record through the annual danceathon, where more than 1,000 students will participate in a 12-hour long dance party, take a short break, then dance another shift Sunday.

The event brings many Buckeyes and their families together, families who have been affected by or know someone who has lost a young family member to cancer or a blood disorder.

One family who has been participating in the event for years after the loss of their son said it’s a joy to see so many people raising money for a good cause.

“You know, we’re really grateful to the students and everything they do to raise money and awareness for cancer,” said Tim Varaghese, who lost his son to the disease. “It’s really important for our kids to see the impact students can have here on campus.”

The dance marathon began at 6 p.m. and will continue until 6 a.m., at which point participants will take a three-hour break before beginning a second shift at 9 a.m. Sunday.