COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a woman were assaulted by a group of people after a verbal altercation early Sunday morning inside a parking garage on the Ohio State University campus, prompting a safety alert from the school.

According to the safety alert, the victims were walking to the car in the Ohio Union South Parking Garage on the 1700 block of North High Street at approximately 2:10 a.m.

An unknown male suspect made inappropriate comments toward the woman, according to the alert, prompting an argument between the suspect and the male victim.

It is at this point that the suspect was joined by a group of between six and eight people, with the group then assaulting both victims, the safety alert states. The victims were knocked to the ground and one of them had their cell phone stolen before the suspects fled the area.

According to the safety alert, the suspects left the area in two separate cars: a black four-door sedan and a blue Honda four-door sedan.

The victims were not Ohio State University students or staff.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ohio State University Police Division at 614-292-2121.