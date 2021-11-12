COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Ohio State University wrestler accused of hitting and strangling a woman could face up to eight years in prison if convicted.

Sophomore Anthony Echemendia-Orduna was arrested Monday in connection to the assault. He made his first court appearance Friday on second degree felonious assault charges.

According to police reports, officers were called to check on an injured and distraught woman at a salon, Monday.

The woman told police she and Echemendia-Orduna were arguing when he hit her several times. She says he then grabbed her by the throat and strangled her until she passed out.

Court documents state officers found marks on the woman’s neck.

During the arraignment hearing Friday, the victim testified, asking the judge for leniency for Echemendia-Orduna.

OSU has said it is aware of the situation.

The judge issued Echemendia-Orduna a $50,000 bond and ordered him to stay away from the victim until the case is resolved. He is scheduled to be in court again Nov. 19.